Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,344. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.