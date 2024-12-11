Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NQP opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $197,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,154,099 shares in the company, valued at $61,694,565.03. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,067. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.