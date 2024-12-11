Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NQP opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
