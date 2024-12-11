Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:JRI opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
