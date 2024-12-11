NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 691,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 559% from the previous session’s volume of 104,991 shares.The stock last traded at $32.71 and had previously closed at $32.72.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $590.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.