Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by B. Riley

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

