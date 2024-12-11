Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

