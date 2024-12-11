Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Obayashi Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Obayashi Company Profile
Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Obayashi
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.