OHB (ETR:OHB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €48.90 ($51.47) and last traded at €46.20 ($48.63), with a volume of 2422 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.00 ($49.47).

OHB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is €45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.61.

OHB Company Profile

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

