Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,731,278 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,830,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731,278 shares during the period. Trilogy Metals accounts for 1.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 4.87% of Trilogy Metals worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,574,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,169,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.58. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.