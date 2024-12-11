Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 217,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 530,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 46.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 661,107 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.