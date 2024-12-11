Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.220-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.22-3.30 EPS.

OLLI stock opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This represents a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $246,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,428. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,366. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

