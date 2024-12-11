Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.220-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.22-3.30 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
OLLI stock opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This represents a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $246,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,428. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,366. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
