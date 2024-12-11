Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Omnicell by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Omnicell by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Omnicell by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.87, a P/E/G ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

