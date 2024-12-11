Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell
Omnicell Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OMCL stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.87, a P/E/G ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicell
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.