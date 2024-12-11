Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Eric B. Stang Sells 39,458 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) CEO Eric B. Stang sold 39,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $601,339.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,275,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,433,788.92. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OOMA stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $417.28 million, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.94. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

