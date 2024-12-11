Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,433 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16,023.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,003,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,561 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 5,853.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $219,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,645,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,235,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,959 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.48.

Oracle Stock Down 6.7 %

ORCL opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $198.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

