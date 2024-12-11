O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,700,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,248.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,266.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,204.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,273.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

