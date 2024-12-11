Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 201 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $144.66 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.37 and its 200 day moving average is $179.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

