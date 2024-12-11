Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 57.1% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $335.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 234,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,821 in the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

