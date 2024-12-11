Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 540,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 162,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $65.47.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.