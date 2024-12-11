Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,221,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $472,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $778.50 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $735.95 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $871.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,010.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.