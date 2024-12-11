Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,279 shares of company stock worth $2,786,971 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

