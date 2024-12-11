Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:PPH opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
