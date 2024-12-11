Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $327.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.07.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

