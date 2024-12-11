OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,632 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.27% of OUTFRONT Media worth $69,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.