Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

