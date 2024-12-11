Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

OXM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.11. 592,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,951. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

