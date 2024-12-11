Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXLCL opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031
