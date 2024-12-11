Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCL opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

