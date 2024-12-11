Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Trading Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.21). 25,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 13,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.31).

Panther Metals Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of £4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -226.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.29.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as London Nusantara Plantations Plc and changed its name to Panther Metals PLC in April 2018. Panther Metals PLC was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

