Passumpsic Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.7% of Passumpsic Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

