Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNR. TD Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Pentair Stock Up 1.2 %

Pentair stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $90.32. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

