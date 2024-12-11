Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.65 and last traded at C$17.48, with a volume of 130149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.34.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Perpetua Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.11.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

