Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

PINS stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,820. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 91.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

