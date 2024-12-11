Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 726 ($9.26) and last traded at GBX 731 ($9.33). 216,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 496,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 744 ($9.49).

Playtech Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 730.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 625.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,496.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

