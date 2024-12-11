Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

NYSE TIMB opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TIM had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TIM from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

