Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 2,976.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 37.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vontier by 32.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNT opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

