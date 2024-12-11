Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 39,946 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 453,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,402,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

