Point72 DIFC Ltd Lowers Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCT. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.62.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.16 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,533.84. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

