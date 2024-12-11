Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.65 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.85 ($0.14). 286,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 46,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

Princess Private Equity Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £7.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.85.

Princess Private Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

