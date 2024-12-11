Prologis’ (PLD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after buying an additional 767,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,395,000 after buying an additional 194,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,594,000 after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,743,000 after acquiring an additional 441,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

