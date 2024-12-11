ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.20 and last traded at $73.43, with a volume of 16762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

