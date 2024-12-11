ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.86 and traded as low as $52.93. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 786,129 shares traded.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 281.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

