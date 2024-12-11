Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs accounts for 1.9% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Proto Labs worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Proto Labs by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $7,535,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

