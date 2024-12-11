PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading Down 72.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Free Report) traded down 72.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.
PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Company Profile
PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates in three segments: Cellular; Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet; and Fixed Telecommunications. The company offers prepaid and post-paid services, and international and roaming, such as outbound roamers, international call and SMS, and overseas call products.
