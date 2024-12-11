Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 13,284 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,451 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,084,000 after purchasing an additional 489,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after buying an additional 63,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.