Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Shares in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,659,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.32% of Nova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nova by 5.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nova by 89.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nova by 15.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Nova by 438.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nova by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.80.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $190.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $127.47 and a 1-year high of $247.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

