Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,077 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,428 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,597,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,679 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.87 and a 200 day moving average of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.