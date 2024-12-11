Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,406 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Copart were worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 17.7% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Copart by 263.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 472,318 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $2,358,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 132,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

