Q1 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 1.72%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

