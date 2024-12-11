Q1 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lowered by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Evercore ISI upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.14.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $284.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, December 20th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,740,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,379,260,000 after acquiring an additional 161,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,501.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 171,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,773,000 after purchasing an additional 160,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

