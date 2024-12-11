QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 19220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
QMC Quantum Minerals Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91.
About QMC Quantum Minerals
QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.
