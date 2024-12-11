QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

QNB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QNBC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. QNB has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.