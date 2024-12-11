Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $224,000 Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,231 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 42.9% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSE LAC opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

