Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $224,000 Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,231 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 42.9% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE LAC opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.